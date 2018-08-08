Subscribe for 33¢ / day

08-08-18 16:45,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Michigan.

Governor

Bill Schuette, GOP

Governor

Gretchen Whitmer, Dem

U.S. Senate

John James, GOP

U.S. Senate

Debbie Stabenow (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Jack Bergman (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Bill Huizenga (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Rob Davidson, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Justin Amash (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Cathy Albro, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

John Moolenaar (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Jerry Hilliard, Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Travis Wines, GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Daniel Kildee (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 6

Fred Upton (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Matt Longjohn, Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Tim Walberg (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Gretchen Driskell, Dem

U.S. House - District 8

Mike Bishop (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 8

Elissa Slotkin, Dem

U.S. House - District 8

Brian Ellison, Lib

U.S. House - District 9

Candius Stearns, GOP

U.S. House - District 9

Andy Levin, Dem

U.S. House - District 10

Paul Mitchell (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 10

Kimberly Bizon, Dem

U.S. House - District 11

Lena Epstein, GOP

U.S. House - District 11

Haley Stevens, Dem

U.S. House - District 11

Leonard Schwartz, Lib

U.S. House - District 12

Jeff Jones, GOP

U.S. House - District 12

Debbie Dingell (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 13

Rashida Tlaib, Dem

U.S. House - District 13 - Unexpired Term

Brenda Jones, Dem

U.S. House - District 14

Marc Herschfus, GOP

U.S. House - District 14

Brenda Lawrence (i), Dem

State Senate - District 1

Pauline Montie, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Stephanie Chang, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Lisa Papas, GOP

State Senate - District 2

Adam Hollier, Dem

State Senate - District 2 - Unexpired Term

Adam Hollier, Dem

State Senate - District 3

Kathy Stecker, GOP

State Senate - District 3

Sylvia Santana, Dem

State Senate - District 4

Angela Savino, GOP

State Senate - District 4

Marshall Bullock, Dem

State Senate - District 5

DeShawn Wilkins, GOP

State Senate - District 5

Betty Jean Alexander, Dem

State Senate - District 6

Brenda Jones, GOP

State Senate - District 6

Erika Geiss, Dem

State Senate - District 7

Laura Cox, GOP

State Senate - District 7

Dayna Polehanki, Dem

State Senate - District 7

Joseph LeBlanc, Lib

State Senate - District 8

Peter Lucido, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Paul Francis, Dem

State Senate - District 9

Jeff Bonnell, GOP

State Senate - District 9

Paul Wojno, Dem

State Senate - District 10

Michael MacDonald, GOP

State Senate - District 10

Henry Yanez, Dem

State Senate - District 10

Mike Saliba, Lib

State Senate - District 11

Boris Tuman, GOP

State Senate - District 11

Jeremy Moss, Dem

State Senate - District 11

James Young, Lib

State Senate - District 12

Michael McCready, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Rosemary Bayer, Dem

State Senate - District 12

Jeff Pittel, Lib

State Senate - District 13

Marty Knollenberg (i), GOP

State Senate - District 13

Mallory McMorrow, Dem

State Senate - District 14

Ruth Johnson, GOP

State Senate - District 14

Renee Watson, Dem

State Senate - District 15

Jim Runestad, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Julia Pulver, Dem

State Senate - District 16

Mike Shirkey (i), GOP

State Senate - District 16

Val Cochran Toops, Dem

State Senate - District 16

Ronald Muszynski, Lib

State Senate - District 17

Dale Zorn (i), GOP

State Senate - District 17

Bill LaVoy, Dem

State Senate - District 17

Chad McNamara, Lib

State Senate - District 18

Martin Church, GOP

State Senate - District 19

John Bizon, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Jason Noble, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Joseph Gillotte, Lib

State Senate - District 20

Margaret O'Brien (i), GOP

State Senate - District 20

Sean McCann, Dem

State Senate - District 20

Lorence Wenke, Lib

State Senate - District 21

Kim LaSata, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Ian Haight, Dem

State Senate - District 22

Lana Theis, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Adam Dreher, Dem

State Senate - District 23

Andrea Pollock, GOP

State Senate - District 23

Curtis Hertel (i), Dem

State Senate - District 24

Tom Barrett, GOP

State Senate - District 24

Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Katie Nepton, Lib

State Senate - District 25

Dan Lauwers, GOP

State Senate - District 25

Debbie Bourgois, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Aric Nesbitt, GOP

State Senate - District 26

Garnet Lewis, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Erwin Haas, Lib

State Senate - District 27

Donna Kekesis, GOP

State Senate - District 27

Jim Ananich (i), Dem

State Senate - District 28

Peter MacGregor (i), GOP

State Senate - District 28

Craig Beach, Dem

State Senate - District 28

Nathan Hewer, Lib

State Senate - District 29

Chris Afendoulis, GOP

State Senate - District 29

Winnie Brinks, Dem

State Senate - District 29

Robert VanNoller, Lib

State Senate - District 30

Roger Victory, GOP

State Senate - District 30

Jeanette Schipper, Dem

State Senate - District 30

Mary Buzuma, Lib

State Senate - District 31

Kevin Daley, GOP

State Senate - District 31

Cynthia Luczak, Dem

State Senate - District 32

Ken Horn (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

Phil Phelps, Dem

State Senate - District 33

Rick Outman, GOP

State Senate - District 33

Mark Bignell, Dem

State Senate - District 34

Jon Bumstead, GOP

State Senate - District 34

Poppy Sias-Hernandez, Dem

State Senate - District 34

Max Riekse, Lib

State Senate - District 35

Curt VanderWall, GOP

State Senate - District 35

Mike Taillard, Dem

State Senate - District 35

Timothy Coon, Lib

State Senate - District 36

Jim Stamas (i), GOP

State Senate - District 36

Joe Weir, Dem

State Senate - District 37

Wayne Schmidt (i), GOP

State Senate - District 37

Jim Page, Dem

State Senate - District 38

Ed McBroom, GOP

State Senate - District 38

Scott Dianda, Dem

State House - District 1

Mark Corcoran, GOP

State House - District 1

Tenisha Yancey (i), Dem

State House - District 1

Gregory Creswell, Lib

State House - District 2

John Palffy, GOP

State House - District 2

Joe Tate, Dem

State House - District 3

Dolores Brodersen, GOP

State House - District 3

Wendell Byrd (i), Dem

State House - District 4

Howard Weathington, GOP

State House - District 4

Isaac Robinson, Dem

State House - District 5

Dorothy Patterson, GOP

State House - District 6

Linda Sawyer, GOP

State House - District 6

Tyrone Carter, Dem

State House - District 7

Marcelis Turner, GOP

State House - District 7

LaTanya Garrett (i), Dem

State House - District 8

Valerie Parker, GOP

State House - District 8

Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (i), Dem

State House - District 9

James Stephens, GOP

State House - District 9

Karen Whitsett, Dem

State House - District 10

William Brang, GOP

State House - District 10

Leslie Love (i), Dem

State House - District 10

Jeremy Morgan, Lib

State House - District 11

James Townsend, GOP

State House - District 11

Jewell Jones (i), Dem

State House - District 12

Michelle Bailey, GOP

State House - District 12

Alex Garza, Dem

State House - District 13

Annie Spencer, GOP

State House - District 13

Frank Liberati (i), Dem

State House - District 14

Darrell Stasik, GOP

State House - District 14

Cara Clemente (i), Dem

State House - District 15

Doug Mitchell, GOP

State House - District 15

Abdullah Hammoud (i), Dem

State House - District 16

Jody Rice-White, GOP

State House - District 16

Kevin Coleman, Dem

State House - District 17

Joe Bellino (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Michelle LaVoy, Dem

State House - District 18

Kyle McKee, GOP

State House - District 18

Kevin Hertel (i), Dem

State House - District 19

Brian Meakin, GOP

State House - District 19

Laurie Pohutsky, Dem

State House - District 20

Jeff Noble (i), GOP

State House - District 20

Matt Koleszar, Dem

State House - District 21

Darian Moore, GOP

State House - District 21

Kristy Pagan (i), Dem

State House - District 22

Art Blundell, GOP

State House - District 22

John Chirkun (i), Dem

State House - District 22

Matt Kuehnel, Lib

State House - District 23

Michael Frazier, GOP

State House - District 23

Darrin Camilleri (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Steve Marino (i), GOP

State House - District 24

Laura Winn, Dem

State House - District 25

Jazmine Early, GOP

State House - District 25

Nate Shannon, Dem

State House - District 26

Al Gui, GOP

State House - District 26

Jim Ellison (i), Dem

State House - District 27

Janet Flessland, GOP

State House - District 27

Robert Wittenberg (i), Dem

State House - District 27

Benjamin Carr, Lib

State House - District 28

Aaron Delikta, GOP

State House - District 28

Lori Stone, Dem

State House - District 28

Ryan Manier, Lib

State House - District 29

Timothy Carrier, GOP

State House - District 29

Brenda Carter, Dem

State House - District 30

Diana Farrington (i), GOP

State House - District 30

John Spica, Dem

State House - District 31

William Sowerby (i), Dem

State House - District 32

Pamela Hornberger (i), GOP

State House - District 32

Paul Manley, Dem

State House - District 33

Jeff Yaroch (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Andrea Geralds, Dem

State House - District 34

Henry Swift, GOP

State House - District 34

Sheldon Neeley (i), Dem

State House - District 35

Theodore Alfonsetti, GOP

State House - District 35

Kyra Bolden, Dem

State House - District 36

Douglas Wozniak, GOP

State House - District 36

Robert Murphy, Dem

State House - District 36

Benjamin Dryke, Lib

State House - District 37

Mitch Swoboda, GOP

State House - District 37

Christine Greig (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Kathy Crawford (i), GOP

State House - District 38

Kelly Breen, Dem

State House - District 38

Brian Wright, Lib

State House - District 39

Ryan Berman, GOP

State House - District 39

Jennifer Suidan, Dem

State House - District 39

Anthony Croff, Lib

State House - District 40

David Wolkinson, GOP

State House - District 40

Mari Manoogian, Dem

State House - District 41

Doug Tietz, GOP

State House - District 41

Padma Kuppa, Dem

State House - District 42

Ann Bollin, GOP

State House - District 42

Mona Shand, Dem

State House - District 43

Andrea Schroeder, GOP

State House - District 43

Nicole Breadon, Dem

State House - District 44

Matt Maddock, GOP

State House - District 44

Laura Dodd, Dem

State House - District 45

Michael Webber (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Kyle Cooper, Dem

State House - District 46

John Reilly (i), GOP

State House - District 46

Mindy Denninger, Dem

State House - District 47

Hank Vaupel (i), GOP

State House - District 47

Colleen Turk, Dem

State House - District 48

Al Hardwick, GOP

State House - District 48

Sheryl Kennedy, Dem

State House - District 49

Patrick Duvendeck, GOP

State House - District 49

John Cherry, Dem

State House - District 50

Trace Fisher, GOP

State House - District 50

Tim Sneller (i), Dem

State House - District 51

Mike Mueller, GOP

State House - District 51

David Lossing, Dem

State House - District 52

Teri Aiuto, GOP

State House - District 52

Donna Lasinski (i), Dem

State House - District 53

Jean Holland, GOP

State House - District 53

Yousef Rabhi (i), Dem

State House - District 54

Colton Campbell, GOP

State House - District 54

Ronnie Peterson (i), Dem

State House - District 55

Bob Baird, GOP

State House - District 55

Rebekah Warren, Dem

State House - District 56

Jason Sheppard (i), GOP

State House - District 56

Ernie Whiteside, Dem

State House - District 57

Bronna Kahle (i), GOP

State House - District 57

Amber Pedersen, Dem

State House - District 58

Eric Leutheuser (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Tamara Barnes, Dem

State House - District 59

Aaron Miller (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Dennis Smith, Dem

State House - District 60

William Baker, GOP

State House - District 60

Jon Hoadley (i), Dem

State House - District 61

Brandt Iden (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Alberta Griffin, Dem

State House - District 62

Dave Morgan, GOP

State House - District 62

Jim Haadsma, Dem

State House - District 63

Matt Hall, GOP

State House - District 63

Jennifer Aniano, Dem

State House - District 63

Ronald Hawkins, Lib

State House - District 64

Julie Alexander (i), GOP

State House - District 64

Sheila Troxel, Dem

State House - District 64

Norman Peterson, Lib

State House - District 65

Sarah Lightner, GOP

State House - District 65

Terri McKinnon, Dem

State House - District 65

Jason Rees, Lib

State House - District 66

Beth Griffin (i), GOP

State House - District 66

Dan Seibert, Dem

State House - District 67

Leon Clark, GOP

State House - District 67

Kara Hope, Dem

State House - District 67

Zachary Moreau, Lib

State House - District 68

Rosalinda Hernandez, GOP

State House - District 68

Sarah Anthony, Dem

State House - District 68 - Unexpired Term

Rosalinda Hernandez, GOP

State House - District 68 - Unexpired Term

Sarah Anthony, Dem

State House - District 69

George Nastas, GOP

State House - District 69

Julie Brixie, Dem

State House - District 70

James Lower (i), GOP

State House - District 70

Kresta Train, Dem

State House - District 71

Christine Barnes, GOP

State House - District 71

Angela Witwer, Dem

State House - District 72

Steven Johnson (i), GOP

State House - District 72

Ron Draayer, Dem

State House - District 72

Jamie Lewis, Lib

State House - District 73

Lynn Afendoulis, GOP

State House - District 73

Bill Saxton, Dem

State House - District 74

Mark Huizenga, GOP

State House - District 74

Meagan Carr, Dem

State House - District 75

Daniel Schutte, GOP

State House - District 75

David LaGrand (i), Dem

State House - District 76

Amanda Brand, GOP

State House - District 76

Rachel Hood, Dem

State House - District 77

Tommy Brann (i), GOP

State House - District 77

Dana Knight, Dem

State House - District 77

Patty Malowney, Lib

State House - District 78

Brad Paquette, GOP

State House - District 78

Dean Hill, Dem

State House - District 79

Pauline Wendzel, GOP

State House - District 79

Joey Andrews, Dem

State House - District 80

Mary Whiteford (i), GOP

State House - District 80

Mark Ludwig, Dem

State House - District 81

Joshua Rivard, Dem

State House - District 82

Gary Howell (i), GOP

State House - District 82

Christopher Giles, Dem

State House - District 83

Shane Hernandez (i), GOP

State House - District 83

Stefanie Brown, Dem

State House - District 84

William Shoop, Dem

State House - District 85

Ben Frederick (i), GOP

State House - District 85

Eric Sabin, Dem

State House - District 86

Thomas Albert (i), GOP

State House - District 86

Lauren Taylor, Dem

State House - District 87

Julie Calley (i), GOP

State House - District 87

Shawn Winters, Dem

State House - District 88

Luke Meerman, GOP

State House - District 88

Heidi Zuniga, Dem

State House - District 89

Jim Lilly (i), GOP

State House - District 89

Jerry Sias, Dem

State House - District 90

Bradley Slagh, GOP

State House - District 90

Christopher Banks, Dem

State House - District 91

Greg VanWoerkom, GOP

State House - District 91

Tanya Cabala, Dem

State House - District 92

Gail Eichorst, GOP

State House - District 92

Terry Sabo (i), Dem

State House - District 93

Graham Filler, GOP

State House - District 93

Dawn Levey, Dem

State House - District 93

Tyler Palmer, Lib

State House - District 94

Dave Adams, Dem

State House - District 95

Dorothy Tanner, GOP

State House - District 95

Vanessa Guerra (i), Dem

State House - District 96

Susan Kowalski, GOP

State House - District 96

Brian Elder (i), Dem

State House - District 97

Jason Wentworth (i), GOP

State House - District 98

Annette Glenn, GOP

State House - District 98

Sarah Schulz, Dem

State House - District 99

Roger Hauck (i), GOP

State House - District 99

Kristen Brown, Dem

State House - District 100

Scott VanSingel (i), GOP

State House - District 100

Sandy Clarke, Dem

State House - District 101

Jack O'Malley, GOP

State House - District 101

Kathy Wiejaczka, Dem

State House - District 102

Michele Hoitenga (i), GOP

State House - District 102

Dion Adams, Dem

State House - District 103

Daire Rendon (i), GOP

State House - District 103

Tim Schaiberger, Dem

State House - District 104

Larry Inman (i), GOP

State House - District 104

Dan O'Neil, Dem

State House - District 105

Triston Cole (i), GOP

State House - District 105

Melissa Fruge, Dem

State House - District 106

Sue Allor (i), GOP

State House - District 106

Lora Greene, Dem

State House - District 107

Lee Chatfield (i), GOP

State House - District 107

Joanne Galloway, Dem

State House - District 108

Beau LaFave (i), GOP

State House - District 108

Bob Romps, Dem

State House - District 109

Melody Wagner, GOP

State House - District 109

Sara Cambensy, Dem

State House - District 110

Ken Summers, Dem

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

