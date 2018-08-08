08-08-18 16:45,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Michigan.
Governor
Bill Schuette, GOP
Governor
Gretchen Whitmer, Dem
U.S. Senate
John James, GOP
U.S. Senate
Debbie Stabenow (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Jack Bergman (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Bill Huizenga (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Rob Davidson, Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Justin Amash (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Cathy Albro, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
John Moolenaar (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Jerry Hilliard, Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Travis Wines, GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Daniel Kildee (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 6
Fred Upton (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 6
Matt Longjohn, Dem
U.S. House - District 7
Tim Walberg (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Gretchen Driskell, Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Mike Bishop (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 8
Elissa Slotkin, Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Brian Ellison, Lib
U.S. House - District 9
Candius Stearns, GOP
U.S. House - District 9
Andy Levin, Dem
U.S. House - District 10
Paul Mitchell (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 10
Kimberly Bizon, Dem
U.S. House - District 11
Lena Epstein, GOP
U.S. House - District 11
Haley Stevens, Dem
U.S. House - District 11
Leonard Schwartz, Lib
U.S. House - District 12
Jeff Jones, GOP
U.S. House - District 12
Debbie Dingell (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 13
Rashida Tlaib, Dem
U.S. House - District 13 - Unexpired Term
Brenda Jones, Dem
U.S. House - District 14
Marc Herschfus, GOP
U.S. House - District 14
Brenda Lawrence (i), Dem
State Senate - District 1
Pauline Montie, GOP
State Senate - District 1
Stephanie Chang, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Lisa Papas, GOP
State Senate - District 2
Adam Hollier, Dem
State Senate - District 2 - Unexpired Term
Adam Hollier, Dem
State Senate - District 3
Kathy Stecker, GOP
State Senate - District 3
Sylvia Santana, Dem
State Senate - District 4
Angela Savino, GOP
State Senate - District 4
Marshall Bullock, Dem
State Senate - District 5
DeShawn Wilkins, GOP
State Senate - District 5
Betty Jean Alexander, Dem
State Senate - District 6
Brenda Jones, GOP
State Senate - District 6
Erika Geiss, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Laura Cox, GOP
State Senate - District 7
Dayna Polehanki, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Joseph LeBlanc, Lib
State Senate - District 8
Peter Lucido, GOP
State Senate - District 8
Paul Francis, Dem
State Senate - District 9
Jeff Bonnell, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Paul Wojno, Dem
State Senate - District 10
Michael MacDonald, GOP
State Senate - District 10
Henry Yanez, Dem
State Senate - District 10
Mike Saliba, Lib
State Senate - District 11
Boris Tuman, GOP
State Senate - District 11
Jeremy Moss, Dem
State Senate - District 11
James Young, Lib
State Senate - District 12
Michael McCready, GOP
State Senate - District 12
Rosemary Bayer, Dem
State Senate - District 12
Jeff Pittel, Lib
State Senate - District 13
Marty Knollenberg (i), GOP
State Senate - District 13
Mallory McMorrow, Dem
State Senate - District 14
Ruth Johnson, GOP
State Senate - District 14
Renee Watson, Dem
State Senate - District 15
Jim Runestad, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Julia Pulver, Dem
State Senate - District 16
Mike Shirkey (i), GOP
State Senate - District 16
Val Cochran Toops, Dem
State Senate - District 16
Ronald Muszynski, Lib
State Senate - District 17
Dale Zorn (i), GOP
State Senate - District 17
Bill LaVoy, Dem
State Senate - District 17
Chad McNamara, Lib
State Senate - District 18
Martin Church, GOP
State Senate - District 19
John Bizon, GOP
State Senate - District 19
Jason Noble, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Joseph Gillotte, Lib
State Senate - District 20
Margaret O'Brien (i), GOP
State Senate - District 20
Sean McCann, Dem
State Senate - District 20
Lorence Wenke, Lib
State Senate - District 21
Kim LaSata, GOP
State Senate - District 21
Ian Haight, Dem
State Senate - District 22
Lana Theis, GOP
State Senate - District 22
Adam Dreher, Dem
State Senate - District 23
Andrea Pollock, GOP
State Senate - District 23
Curtis Hertel (i), Dem
State Senate - District 24
Tom Barrett, GOP
State Senate - District 24
Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Katie Nepton, Lib
State Senate - District 25
Dan Lauwers, GOP
State Senate - District 25
Debbie Bourgois, Dem
State Senate - District 26
Aric Nesbitt, GOP
State Senate - District 26
Garnet Lewis, Dem
State Senate - District 26
Erwin Haas, Lib
State Senate - District 27
Donna Kekesis, GOP
State Senate - District 27
Jim Ananich (i), Dem
State Senate - District 28
Peter MacGregor (i), GOP
State Senate - District 28
Craig Beach, Dem
State Senate - District 28
Nathan Hewer, Lib
State Senate - District 29
Chris Afendoulis, GOP
State Senate - District 29
Winnie Brinks, Dem
State Senate - District 29
Robert VanNoller, Lib
State Senate - District 30
Roger Victory, GOP
State Senate - District 30
Jeanette Schipper, Dem
State Senate - District 30
Mary Buzuma, Lib
State Senate - District 31
Kevin Daley, GOP
State Senate - District 31
Cynthia Luczak, Dem
State Senate - District 32
Ken Horn (i), GOP
State Senate - District 32
Phil Phelps, Dem
State Senate - District 33
Rick Outman, GOP
State Senate - District 33
Mark Bignell, Dem
State Senate - District 34
Jon Bumstead, GOP
State Senate - District 34
Poppy Sias-Hernandez, Dem
State Senate - District 34
Max Riekse, Lib
State Senate - District 35
Curt VanderWall, GOP
State Senate - District 35
Mike Taillard, Dem
State Senate - District 35
Timothy Coon, Lib
State Senate - District 36
Jim Stamas (i), GOP
State Senate - District 36
Joe Weir, Dem
State Senate - District 37
Wayne Schmidt (i), GOP
State Senate - District 37
Jim Page, Dem
State Senate - District 38
Ed McBroom, GOP
State Senate - District 38
Scott Dianda, Dem
State House - District 1
Mark Corcoran, GOP
State House - District 1
Tenisha Yancey (i), Dem
State House - District 1
Gregory Creswell, Lib
State House - District 2
John Palffy, GOP
State House - District 2
Joe Tate, Dem
State House - District 3
Dolores Brodersen, GOP
State House - District 3
Wendell Byrd (i), Dem
State House - District 4
Howard Weathington, GOP
State House - District 4
Isaac Robinson, Dem
State House - District 5
Dorothy Patterson, GOP
State House - District 6
Linda Sawyer, GOP
State House - District 6
Tyrone Carter, Dem
State House - District 7
Marcelis Turner, GOP
State House - District 7
LaTanya Garrett (i), Dem
State House - District 8
Valerie Parker, GOP
State House - District 8
Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (i), Dem
State House - District 9
James Stephens, GOP
State House - District 9
Karen Whitsett, Dem
State House - District 10
William Brang, GOP
State House - District 10
Leslie Love (i), Dem
State House - District 10
Jeremy Morgan, Lib
State House - District 11
James Townsend, GOP
State House - District 11
Jewell Jones (i), Dem
State House - District 12
Michelle Bailey, GOP
State House - District 12
Alex Garza, Dem
State House - District 13
Annie Spencer, GOP
State House - District 13
Frank Liberati (i), Dem
State House - District 14
Darrell Stasik, GOP
State House - District 14
Cara Clemente (i), Dem
State House - District 15
Doug Mitchell, GOP
State House - District 15
Abdullah Hammoud (i), Dem
State House - District 16
Jody Rice-White, GOP
State House - District 16
Kevin Coleman, Dem
State House - District 17
Joe Bellino (i), GOP
State House - District 17
Michelle LaVoy, Dem
State House - District 18
Kyle McKee, GOP
State House - District 18
Kevin Hertel (i), Dem
State House - District 19
Brian Meakin, GOP
State House - District 19
Laurie Pohutsky, Dem
State House - District 20
Jeff Noble (i), GOP
State House - District 20
Matt Koleszar, Dem
State House - District 21
Darian Moore, GOP
State House - District 21
Kristy Pagan (i), Dem
State House - District 22
Art Blundell, GOP
State House - District 22
John Chirkun (i), Dem
State House - District 22
Matt Kuehnel, Lib
State House - District 23
Michael Frazier, GOP
State House - District 23
Darrin Camilleri (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Steve Marino (i), GOP
State House - District 24
Laura Winn, Dem
State House - District 25
Jazmine Early, GOP
State House - District 25
Nate Shannon, Dem
State House - District 26
Al Gui, GOP
State House - District 26
Jim Ellison (i), Dem
State House - District 27
Janet Flessland, GOP
State House - District 27
Robert Wittenberg (i), Dem
State House - District 27
Benjamin Carr, Lib
State House - District 28
Aaron Delikta, GOP
State House - District 28
Lori Stone, Dem
State House - District 28
Ryan Manier, Lib
State House - District 29
Timothy Carrier, GOP
State House - District 29
Brenda Carter, Dem
State House - District 30
Diana Farrington (i), GOP
State House - District 30
John Spica, Dem
State House - District 31
William Sowerby (i), Dem
State House - District 32
Pamela Hornberger (i), GOP
State House - District 32
Paul Manley, Dem
State House - District 33
Jeff Yaroch (i), GOP
State House - District 33
Andrea Geralds, Dem
State House - District 34
Henry Swift, GOP
State House - District 34
Sheldon Neeley (i), Dem
State House - District 35
Theodore Alfonsetti, GOP
State House - District 35
Kyra Bolden, Dem
State House - District 36
Douglas Wozniak, GOP
State House - District 36
Robert Murphy, Dem
State House - District 36
Benjamin Dryke, Lib
State House - District 37
Mitch Swoboda, GOP
State House - District 37
Christine Greig (i), Dem
State House - District 38
Kathy Crawford (i), GOP
State House - District 38
Kelly Breen, Dem
State House - District 38
Brian Wright, Lib
State House - District 39
Ryan Berman, GOP
State House - District 39
Jennifer Suidan, Dem
State House - District 39
Anthony Croff, Lib
State House - District 40
David Wolkinson, GOP
State House - District 40
Mari Manoogian, Dem
State House - District 41
Doug Tietz, GOP
State House - District 41
Padma Kuppa, Dem
State House - District 42
Ann Bollin, GOP
State House - District 42
Mona Shand, Dem
State House - District 43
Andrea Schroeder, GOP
State House - District 43
Nicole Breadon, Dem
State House - District 44
Matt Maddock, GOP
State House - District 44
Laura Dodd, Dem
State House - District 45
Michael Webber (i), GOP
State House - District 45
Kyle Cooper, Dem
State House - District 46
John Reilly (i), GOP
State House - District 46
Mindy Denninger, Dem
State House - District 47
Hank Vaupel (i), GOP
State House - District 47
Colleen Turk, Dem
State House - District 48
Al Hardwick, GOP
State House - District 48
Sheryl Kennedy, Dem
State House - District 49
Patrick Duvendeck, GOP
State House - District 49
John Cherry, Dem
State House - District 50
Trace Fisher, GOP
State House - District 50
Tim Sneller (i), Dem
State House - District 51
Mike Mueller, GOP
State House - District 51
David Lossing, Dem
State House - District 52
Teri Aiuto, GOP
State House - District 52
Donna Lasinski (i), Dem
State House - District 53
Jean Holland, GOP
State House - District 53
Yousef Rabhi (i), Dem
State House - District 54
Colton Campbell, GOP
State House - District 54
Ronnie Peterson (i), Dem
State House - District 55
Bob Baird, GOP
State House - District 55
Rebekah Warren, Dem
State House - District 56
Jason Sheppard (i), GOP
State House - District 56
Ernie Whiteside, Dem
State House - District 57
Bronna Kahle (i), GOP
State House - District 57
Amber Pedersen, Dem
State House - District 58
Eric Leutheuser (i), GOP
State House - District 58
Tamara Barnes, Dem
State House - District 59
Aaron Miller (i), GOP
State House - District 59
Dennis Smith, Dem
State House - District 60
William Baker, GOP
State House - District 60
Jon Hoadley (i), Dem
State House - District 61
Brandt Iden (i), GOP
State House - District 61
Alberta Griffin, Dem
State House - District 62
Dave Morgan, GOP
State House - District 62
Jim Haadsma, Dem
State House - District 63
Matt Hall, GOP
State House - District 63
Jennifer Aniano, Dem
State House - District 63
Ronald Hawkins, Lib
State House - District 64
Julie Alexander (i), GOP
State House - District 64
Sheila Troxel, Dem
State House - District 64
Norman Peterson, Lib
State House - District 65
Sarah Lightner, GOP
State House - District 65
Terri McKinnon, Dem
State House - District 65
Jason Rees, Lib
State House - District 66
Beth Griffin (i), GOP
State House - District 66
Dan Seibert, Dem
State House - District 67
Leon Clark, GOP
State House - District 67
Kara Hope, Dem
State House - District 67
Zachary Moreau, Lib
State House - District 68
Rosalinda Hernandez, GOP
State House - District 68
Sarah Anthony, Dem
State House - District 68 - Unexpired Term
Rosalinda Hernandez, GOP
State House - District 68 - Unexpired Term
Sarah Anthony, Dem
State House - District 69
George Nastas, GOP
State House - District 69
Julie Brixie, Dem
State House - District 70
James Lower (i), GOP
State House - District 70
Kresta Train, Dem
State House - District 71
Christine Barnes, GOP
State House - District 71
Angela Witwer, Dem
State House - District 72
Steven Johnson (i), GOP
State House - District 72
Ron Draayer, Dem
State House - District 72
Jamie Lewis, Lib
State House - District 73
Lynn Afendoulis, GOP
State House - District 73
Bill Saxton, Dem
State House - District 74
Mark Huizenga, GOP
State House - District 74
Meagan Carr, Dem
State House - District 75
Daniel Schutte, GOP
State House - District 75
David LaGrand (i), Dem
State House - District 76
Amanda Brand, GOP
State House - District 76
Rachel Hood, Dem
State House - District 77
Tommy Brann (i), GOP
State House - District 77
Dana Knight, Dem
State House - District 77
Patty Malowney, Lib
State House - District 78
Brad Paquette, GOP
State House - District 78
Dean Hill, Dem
State House - District 79
Pauline Wendzel, GOP
State House - District 79
Joey Andrews, Dem
State House - District 80
Mary Whiteford (i), GOP
State House - District 80
Mark Ludwig, Dem
State House - District 81
Joshua Rivard, Dem
State House - District 82
Gary Howell (i), GOP
State House - District 82
Christopher Giles, Dem
State House - District 83
Shane Hernandez (i), GOP
State House - District 83
Stefanie Brown, Dem
State House - District 84
William Shoop, Dem
State House - District 85
Ben Frederick (i), GOP
State House - District 85
Eric Sabin, Dem
State House - District 86
Thomas Albert (i), GOP
State House - District 86
Lauren Taylor, Dem
State House - District 87
Julie Calley (i), GOP
State House - District 87
Shawn Winters, Dem
State House - District 88
Luke Meerman, GOP
State House - District 88
Heidi Zuniga, Dem
State House - District 89
Jim Lilly (i), GOP
State House - District 89
Jerry Sias, Dem
State House - District 90
Bradley Slagh, GOP
State House - District 90
Christopher Banks, Dem
State House - District 91
Greg VanWoerkom, GOP
State House - District 91
Tanya Cabala, Dem
State House - District 92
Gail Eichorst, GOP
State House - District 92
Terry Sabo (i), Dem
State House - District 93
Graham Filler, GOP
State House - District 93
Dawn Levey, Dem
State House - District 93
Tyler Palmer, Lib
State House - District 94
Dave Adams, Dem
State House - District 95
Dorothy Tanner, GOP
State House - District 95
Vanessa Guerra (i), Dem
State House - District 96
Susan Kowalski, GOP
State House - District 96
Brian Elder (i), Dem
State House - District 97
Jason Wentworth (i), GOP
State House - District 98
Annette Glenn, GOP
State House - District 98
Sarah Schulz, Dem
State House - District 99
Roger Hauck (i), GOP
State House - District 99
Kristen Brown, Dem
State House - District 100
Scott VanSingel (i), GOP
State House - District 100
Sandy Clarke, Dem
State House - District 101
Jack O'Malley, GOP
State House - District 101
Kathy Wiejaczka, Dem
State House - District 102
Michele Hoitenga (i), GOP
State House - District 102
Dion Adams, Dem
State House - District 103
Daire Rendon (i), GOP
State House - District 103
Tim Schaiberger, Dem
State House - District 104
Larry Inman (i), GOP
State House - District 104
Dan O'Neil, Dem
State House - District 105
Triston Cole (i), GOP
State House - District 105
Melissa Fruge, Dem
State House - District 106
Sue Allor (i), GOP
State House - District 106
Lora Greene, Dem
State House - District 107
Lee Chatfield (i), GOP
State House - District 107
Joanne Galloway, Dem
State House - District 108
Beau LaFave (i), GOP
State House - District 108
Bob Romps, Dem
State House - District 109
Melody Wagner, GOP
State House - District 109
Sara Cambensy, Dem
State House - District 110
Ken Summers, Dem