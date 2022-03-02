 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Miami-Dade approves public records for condo associations

Building Collapse-Miami

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. A tentative deal was announced Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 that would pay $83 million to people who lost condominium units and personal property in the collapse of a Florida building that killed 98 people.

 Gerald Herbert - staff, AP

MIAMI (AP) — The financial statements and structural safety reports of condominium and homeowner associations must be made public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The law approved Tuesday was part of a package of legislation proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people.

The collapse in Surfside brought the issue of condo transparency “into stark visibility,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who endorsed the legislation.

The law requires associations to upload financial statements, engineering reports and maintenance documents related to long-term structural concerns about buildings to a publicly viewable county database by February 2023, the Miami Herald reported. Most of the documents were currently available to property owners, but were otherwise not available to the public.

Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork.

“I think this is a step that the rest of the state will look to,” Cava said. “I think this is a very innovative, creative way to address this issue.”

The state's Legislature also has taken the Surfside tragedy into account. Last week the Florida House unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would require statewide recertification of any condo building above three stories high.

The bill would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and was going through the 40-year recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

