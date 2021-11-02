 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez declares reelection victory

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who elevated his national profile over the past year with a push to transform the city into a tech hub, declared a reelection victory Tuesday after amassing a huge lead over challengers who were not well known.

Suarez, a 44-year-old real estate attorney, built a big lead in the vote count with 79% of the vote and about 85% of precincts reporting, according to the Miami-Dade County supervisor of elections. His nearest challenger, Max Martinez, drew 11% of the votes.

“Today we embark on a new chapter — a journey together to finish what we started, to create the most fair and successful city in our country, to create a model that can be scaled into an agenda for America,” Suarez said in a speech.

The first-term Cuban American politician has been profiled by national magazines, and he raised more than $5 million for the race, far more than he spent on the contest. Suarez, whose father was the city’s first Cuban-born mayor, told the AP he was hoping to replicate the results from 2017, when he won with 86% of the vote.

The Miami mayoral race is nonpartisan, but Suarez is a Republican. He has been critical of former President Donald Trump and has pushed back against the pandemic policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, including his decision to prevent local communities from instituting mask mandates.

People are also reading…

Next year, Suarez is set to become the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, gaining a bigger platform for people to meet him in other cities and states. He has not ruled out White House aspirations, saying the pandemic and social media have made “national mayors” stand out more.

Suarez enjoys the name recognition he gets from leading the city of Miami, with a population of 450,000 and a $1.3 billion budget. For comparison, Miami-Dade County, which covers Miami and 33 other municipalities such as Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and Homestead at the edge of the Everglades, has 2.7 million people and a $9 billion budget.

In the past 10 months, Suarez has met with Big Tech players and investors such as PayPal founder Peter Thiel, who bought a house in Miami Beach. Some analysts say Suarez was smart to seize the moment when tech investors were already looking at Florida for tax reasons and its lack of COVID-19 restrictions.

Miami also hosted a Bitcoin conference earlier this year, and started accepting funds generated through a cryptocurrency, named MiamiCoin. Earlier on Tuesday, Suarez said he would take his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

It’s not yet clear how the push has led to migration and job creation patterns as census numbers do not yet include data for 2021.

Raul Marrero, a maintenance worker, went to a polling station Tuesday to vote for the mayor for the second time, after supporting him in 2017.

“I like the ideas and innovation that he is bringing to Miami,” Marrero said. “He is trying to make this into Silicon Valley. And I say, ‘Why not?’”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Retirement debt eating up state funding to Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly $1 of every $4 in state aid sent annually to Louisiana's public schools disappears before it reaches classrooms, siphoned away to pay retirement obligations that cost $853 million a year, according to a new report from the legislative auditor.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News