 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mich. House OKs $10M to stem losses for brain injury clinics
0 Comments
AP

Mich. House OKs $10M to stem losses for brain injury clinics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House voted to spend $10 million to help offset financial losses for rehabilitation facilities and in-home care providers that are bracing for rate cuts under the state's auto insurance law.

The legislation, approved 95-13 late Thursday, was sent to the Senate a week before the 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services for people catastrophically injured in crashes. The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers' premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.

The state aid would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to providers that document a “systemic deficit” due to the limits on charges and a good-faith effort to alter their business practices to adhere to the law. The relief fund would be administered by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, which would later give legislators an analysis of the impact of the fee reductions and potentially make recommendations.

Some neurological rehab centers have announced they will close due to the cuts and have told residents to find alternative living arrangements.

Whitmer has said she is open to a “narrow way” to address concerns from providers and people they serve. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, has been hesitant to consider changes until after the fee reductions take effect July 2. Bills that would amend or delay the provisions have not advanced.

The Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, a trade group, said it appreciated the House recognizing the pending financial blow to specialized rehabilitation care but said the relief would not be timely enough nor big enough.

“We appreciate the intentions of this lifeline — but unfortunately, the rope isn’t long enough to get everyone safely to shore,” president Tom Judd said in a statement.

The insurance industry has said the fee schedule will rein in “dramatic overcharging” and is the main driver of a significant drop in the per-vehicle fee for unlimited personal protection benefits. It will be $86 starting July 2, down from $220 shortly after the law was signed.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Don Dritzer shows his property line

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News