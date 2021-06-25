Mich. House OKs $10M to stem losses for brain injury clinics

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House voted to spend $10 million to help offset financial losses for rehabilitation facilities and in-home care providers that are bracing for rate cuts under the state's auto insurance law.

The legislation, approved 95-13 late Thursday, was sent to the Senate a week before the 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services for people catastrophically injured in crashes. The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers' premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.

The state aid would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to providers that document a “systemic deficit” due to the limits on charges and a good-faith effort to alter their business practices to adhere to the law. The relief fund would be administered by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, which would later give legislators an analysis of the impact of the fee reductions and potentially make recommendations.

Some neurological rehab centers have announced they will close due to the cuts and have told residents to find alternative living arrangements.