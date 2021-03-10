Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama is knitting and thinking about retiring from public life.

The former first lady says in a new People magazine interview that she picked up knitting needles to pass time during the coronavirus pandemic. And now she's hooked.

“Knitting is a forever proposition," she said. “You don’t master knitting, because once you make a scarf, there’s the blanket. And once you do the blanket, you’ve got to do the hat, the socks.”

She's working on her first crewneck sweater for her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“I’m figuring out how to make sleeves and a collar,” she said. "I could go on about knitting!"

The former first lady also talks about how the pandemic helped her and her husband reclaim “stolen moments" with Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, who both returned home from college to quarantine with their parents at the family homes in Washington and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.