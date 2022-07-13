 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Michels runs as outsider, donated money to many insiders

Election 2022-Wisconsin-Governor

Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, launches Michels Freedom Tour on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his campaign headquarters on East Walnut Street in Green Bay, Wis.

 Samantha Madar - member, The Post-Crescent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels, who has the endorsement of Donald Trump, is running for Wisconsin governor as a political outsider.

But records compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks political spending and donations, show Michels and his wife gave more than $200,000 to powerful Republicans and candidates for the past 12 years. His top GOP rival in the race, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and her political committees donated $130,000 over the same period.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Michels, co-owners of the Michels Corp. construction company, along with his wife, Barb, gave $207,650 to Republican and conservative candidates between 2010 and 2022, the Democracy Campaign data released Wednesday showed. Michels' extended family has given $541,400 over that time period, the Democracy Campaign said.

The top beneficiary of donations from Michels and his wife was former Gov. Scott Walker, who got $58,000. Walker, who backs Kleefisch in the race, this week released an ad attacking Michels over his involvement with groups that advocated for a higher gas tax.

Michels ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 and lost to Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold. Since then, he has focused on his family's construction business while also serving in leadership roles for various high-powered organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association and the Transportation Development Association.

Kleefisch, her husband Joel who is a former state representative, her campaign committee and a political action committee she created have contributed $130,000 to Republican and conservative candidates since 2010, the Democracy Campaign said. Kleefisch was lieutenant governor under Walker from 2011 to 2018.

Kleefisch's contributions were smaller than Michels', with the highest donation being $5,000 to Deborah Kerr, a 2021 conservative candidate for state superintendent of schools.

Evers, his wife and his campaign committee donated about $14,000 to Democrats and liberal candidates over the same time, the Democracy Campaign said. The highest donation was just under $3,500 to Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is also up for reelection this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

US pledges $600 million in Pacific, opens two embassies

