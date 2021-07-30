Michigan: 350K who got unemployment aid won't have to repay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About 350,000 Michigan residents who received federal unemployment aid will not have to repay benefits after the state had informed them that some reasons for eligibility it approved at the start of the pandemic were not OK.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said Friday it will give waivers to the group, many who may no longer be collecting benefits. They are among nearly 600,000 claimants whom were asked last month to requalify for the federal assistance, which is $300 a week on top of maximum state benefits of $362.

The agency had learned that eligibility reasons it authorized at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic were later found by the U.S. Labor Department to be non-qualifying.

The 350,000 are those who did not respond to the request. About 241,000 people did respond.

“We're reviewing their cases to determine if they have an eligible COVID-19-related reason and if they may continue to receive benefits,” Liza Estlund Olson, the agency's acting director, said in a statement. “For those who did not respond, we want to assure them that claimants who are no longer eligible won't have to return the money they received when, through no fault of their own, they chose one of the four non-eligible reasons.”

