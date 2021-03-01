Michigan ballot drive would subject gov, lawmakers to FOIA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Advocates for open government said Monday that they will launch a 2022 ballot drive to subject Michigan's governor and Legislature to public-records requests.

Michigan is one of just two states that wholly exempt the governor's office and is among eight states where lawmakers are explicitly exempt. Bills to end the exemptions from the 1976 Freedom of Information Act have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate despite having won widespread bipartisan support in the GOP-led House in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan, said the “people of Michigan deserve accountable and transparent government.”

The organization will announce further details in mid-March, timed for Sunshine Week — a period intended to highlight the importance of open-government policies. Advocates will need to collect about 340,000 valid voter signatures to initiate legislation or roughly 425,000 signatures to propose a constitutional amendment.