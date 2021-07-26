Michigan board declines to certify LGBTQ rights ballot drive

“Fair and Equal Michigan provided numerous examples to the board detailing how a significant number of our signatures were improperly thrown out," spokesman Josh Hovey said. "The Board of Canvassers never addressed the issues we raised with the way the Bureau of Elections staff handled our petitions, and we are confident that if all our valid signatures were counted then we would easily meet the threshold to move forward.”

More than 20 states expressly bar discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity while another — Wisconsin — prohibits discrimination against gays and lesbians but not transgender people, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ-rights organization.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. Supporters of the Michigan measure have said it would provide broader protections in local employment along with housing and public accommodations.