Michigan budget boosts child care, keeps caregiver pay hike

The budget includes $460 million to fund a $2.35 hourly wage increase for “direct care” workers, such as home health aides. They have been paid $2 or $2.25 more an hour since last year due to the pandemic. The plan will cover the pay with base funding, a signal the hike will be permanent for future years.

The budget also addresses police transparency by outfitting all enlisted state police personnel with body cameras. About 200 troopers, motor carrier officers and state property security officials currently have them because their work may not be captured by in-car cameras. But many do not.

Universities and community colleges will get a small 1% funding increase along with a one-time 4% boost to partly offset a pandemic-related reduction from the last budget year.

Several universities, including Michigan and Michigan State, have COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Republican-backed budget language bans the state and municipalities from requiring coronavirus vaccinations “except as provided by federal law or as a condition of receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.”