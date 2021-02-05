Michigan can vaccinate 80,000 a day, but supply limited

“Our biggest limitation is really the amount of vaccines coming into the state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical director and chief deputy director for health. Michigan has received 20% more doses in the past couple weeks, she said, adding that Johnson & Johnson on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to clear the world's first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has targeted getting 50,000 shots into arms per day, Khaldun said 80,000 would be achievable with enough supply. The seven-day average was roughly 36,000 through Thursday, down from 39,000 in the prior weeklong period.

At the current pace, the state estimates not being able to begin immunizing people in Phase 2 — those age 16 to 64 and not covered under phases 1A, 1B and 1C — until the summer, with their “core” period coming in the final three months of the year.

“As we get more vaccine, I do expect that calendar to change and for populations to be able to be vaccinated sooner,” Khaldun said. As supply increases, she said, the state will work to make pharmacies, emergency rooms, primary care offices and low-income health clinics vaccination hubs.