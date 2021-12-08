Michigan considers new incentives to land battery plants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday.

Lawmakers did not say how much money they may put into the accounts to offer manufacturers and other companies and to prepare shovel-ready industrial sites. While proponents did not specify pending deals for which Michigan is vying, several told the House Government Operations Committee that the state must stay competitive in the auto industry.

“These are real opportunities in real time that will be decided over the next 60 to 90 days,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Backers pointed to Michigan-based Ford's plans to build three battery factories and an electric assembly plant in Tennessee and Kentucky, a blow to the nation's auto hub. Japanese automaker Toyota this week announced it will construct an electric vehicle battery factory in North Carolina.

Wendy Block, vice president of business advocacy and member engagement for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said unspecified companies could announce “transformational" and “generational” projects as soon as January. Three big projects are on the table, she said.

“Time is certainly of the essence here,” she said. “We're operating under tight time constraints here if we want to be competitive for some of these next projects.”

The Republican-led panel passed the legislation 4-1 and sent it to the full House, which was poised to vote in the afternoon. The committee also approved a bill that would extend, by five years, a 2017 tax incentive program for redevelopment work but leave a $1 billion incentives cap in place.

In 2019, legislators let expire a separate $200 million “good jobs” tax incentive program that had been used to attract large-scale business expansions for about two years. Some legislators on both sides of the aisle have questioned using taxpayer money to create jobs, calling them corporate giveaways that could be better spent on infrastructure upgrades, schools and other government services.

