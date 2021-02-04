Michigan: Contact sports can resume Monday, with masks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A ban on popular high school winter sports was lifted Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, days after frustrated parents and anxious teens rallied at the Capitol to try to persuade officials that basketball, wrestling and hockey could safely take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said science, not protests, made the difference. Nonetheless, many school officials said they believe she considered the pleas to revive the sports season.

Athletes must wear masks or, if that is unsafe, be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order.

“Our numbers are now in a place where can allow our kids to get back in the game with their coaches and teammates,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference. Student-athletes have missed a sense of connection and belonging as well many other attributes of playing sports, she said.

The ban began Nov. 18, when the state also prohibited in-person instruction at high schools and reinstated business closures and restrictions to address a resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.