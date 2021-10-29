 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan court again vacates restrictions on ballot drives

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court on Friday again struck down major changes to the state's ballot drive law, including a limit on how many voter signatures can come from any one region.

The ruling was the latest in a lengthy legal fight that began after Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder enacted the lame-duck law nearly three years ago following voters' approval of proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use; curtail the gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts; and expand voting options.

The law makes it harder to mount ballot initiatives. Major parts have never taken effect because of an opinion from Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and court decisions.

In a 3-0 ruling, the court negated a 15% cap on signatures that can be used from any one of Michigan’s congressional districts, saying the state constitution includes no geographic distribution requirement. There was no threshold previously to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures.

The provision “establishes an unnecessary and unreasonable restraint on the constitutional right of the people to initiate laws,” Judge Amy Ronayne ​Krause wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Kirsten Frank Kelly. Judge Thomas Cameron concurred in the result.

People are also reading…

The court also nullified requirements that paid circulators file an affidavit with the secretary of state and that each petition indicate whether a circulator is paid or a volunteer.

A different panel declared portions of the law unconstitutional in 2020, but the Michigan Supreme Court last December declared the case moot because one of the plaintiffs dropped a ballot drive due to the coronavirus pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Michigan and other groups sued again in February.

“This ruling is a victory for democracy and the people of Michigan,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, one of the plaintiffs. The liberal advocacy organization has said it plans to support 2022 ballot initiatives to overhaul lobbying rules and subject legislators and the governor to public-records requests.

“Petitioning is our most direct exercise of democracy, and efforts to hinder that only hurt voters’ right to use their voices to affect policy change,” Christina Schlitt and Paula Bowman, co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Michigan, said in a statement.

In 2018, the new law was backed by business groups and Republicans who said it would add transparency and accountability to the petition-gathering process and ensure statewide input earlier on ballot drives often funded by out-of-state interests.

It was not immediately known if the state would appeal the latest ruling to the Supreme Court. But the attorney general's office has previously indicated it will defend the law and adequately represent the Legislature's interests, the appeals court said.

To make the ballot, groups proposing a constitutional amendment must submit 425,000 valid signatures. The threshold is 340,000 for an initiative and 212,000 for a referendum.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan students prepare to perform "9 to 5" the musical

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News