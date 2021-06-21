Michigan court asked to change dates to draw political maps

Justice Richard Bernstein, a Democratic-nominated justice, suggested new deadlines were no big deal, especially after a pandemic.

“Why can't we just get this one right?” he said.

But Viviano and Zahra, both Republican-nominated justices, repeatedly questioned the court's role in the matter. Viviano suggested it could become a precedent-setting blow to democracy.

“Isn't the question about who gets to get it right?” he said after Bernstein's remark. "Was it the people when they adopted this amendment, did they get it right? Or they got it wrong and we're gonna get it right. And then we're not a democracy anymore, right?

“We don't care what they say because we're wiser and we're going to get it right," Viviano continued. "So we'll just rewrite the constitution, a little bit here and a little bit over there until we get it just right. This august body will take over for the people.”

The redistricting commission was approved by voters to take mapmaking out of the hands of lawmakers and the governor. Four are aligned with the Democratic Party, four with the Republican Party and five with no party.

