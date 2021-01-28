Michigan debates lifting ban on high school contact sports

“It’s a sad state that we are in when an entire generation of kids who will soon be of voting age have lost all faith and their voices being heard by their elected officials,” McElvany said. "I've had many kids messaging me saying ‘Miss McElvany, is there anything you can do to help us, because I don’t think I can deal with this much longer'.”

In the state House Oversight Committee, Rep. David LaGrand said negative emotions over the pandemic aren't just limited to students. The Democrat from Grand Rapids said the state should consider starting a campaign to make residents aware of maintaining their mental and physical health.

LaGrand said allowing sports to resume before students are vaccinated “seems to be roughly the equivalent of running a marathon and lighting yourself on fire just when you can see the finish line.”

But Ethan Coady, a high school senior hoping to compete basketball, said without sports students are being left without stress relief from the virus and social isolation. He said he's being taught that the only way he can be a decent human being is going home and staying away from everyone else.