Michigan Dems want quick vote to disburse federal virus aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers called Monday for a quick up-or-down vote on disbursing $5 billion in federal coronavirus relief throughout Michigan, saying the funding should not be delayed by Republicans pushing to curtail state-issued COVID-19 restrictions.

The aid was enacted by Congress and then-President Donald Trump five weeks ago. It includes money for vaccine distribution, virus testing, food and rental assistance, and education. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislators have proposed also using state funds to help schools and restaurants, which resumed indoor dining Monday after a 2 1/2-month ban.

The House GOP last week outlined a $3.5 billion supplemental plan that would withhold nearly $1.8 billion in federal K-12 aid unless the Democratic governor signs a law ceding the state health department's authority to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments. Counties could only bar the activities if certain case, testing and hospitalization metrics were exceeded.