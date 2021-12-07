 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan drivers will get $400 insurance refund per vehicle

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All Michigan drivers with auto insurance will receive a $400 per-vehicle refund next year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state regulators announced the dollar amount Tuesday, more than a month after she had requested the checks by citing a multibillion-dollar surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Care Association fund. The fund, which is overseen by a board primarily made up of insurance companies, had quickly agreed to issue refunds but waited to release details.

The fun reimburses insurers medical and other costs for people seriously injured in crashes.

“Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades, and I am pleased that the MCCA developed this plan so quickly after unanimously approving my request to return surplus funds to the pockets of Michiganders,” the governor said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea turtles line beaches in Nicaragua

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News