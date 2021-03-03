 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to those age 50 and up
View Comments
AP

Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to those age 50 and up

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Wednesday that everyone ages 50 to 64 can start getting COVID-19 vaccinations on March 22 and that those in that group with certain medical conditions can begin being immunized next week.

It is the largest expansion of eligibility since Jan. 11, when state officials allowed vaccinations of seniors age 65 or older and additional frontline workers such as teachers. The announcement came a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than previously expected.

Starting Monday, two new priority groups will be eligible: 816,000 people age 50 or older with medical conditions or disabilities, and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs. More than 20 underlying health conditions qualify, including common ones such as high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and obesity.

All people ages 50 to 64 — 2 million total — will be eligible two weeks later.

More than 40% of Michiganders age 65 and older have gotten at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Federal regulators over the weekend cleared a third vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, which works with one dose instead of two.

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family and your community."

Michigan wants to vaccinate 70% of people 16 and up, or 5.6 million, by year's end. The state Department of Health and Human Services made agricultural and food-processing workers eligible this week.

By expanding eligibility to the 50-64 population, officials further shifted to an age-based approach. Previous guidance called for next vaccinating more “essential workers” in manufacturing, public transit, grocery stores, non-hospital laboratories and the U.S. Postal Service — and 16- to 64-year-olds with preexisting health conditions or disabilities.

The Small Business Association of Michigan, which, along with other business groups, advocated for a simpler eligibility system to prioritize those with the highest risk of death or serious illness, applauded the move and urged people to get vaccinated.

“Widespread vaccine administration will be the key to ending this pandemic,” said Brian Calley, the organization's president.

As of Monday, more than 1.4 million people had received at least one dose — 18% of the state's 8 million people age 16 and above. Michigan expects to get 492,000 doses this week, which would be the most to date.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News