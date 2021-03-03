Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to those age 50 and up

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Wednesday that everyone ages 50 to 64 can start getting COVID-19 vaccinations on March 22 and that those in that group with certain medical conditions can begin being immunized next week.
It is the largest expansion of eligibility since Jan. 11, when state officials allowed vaccinations of seniors age 65 or older and additional frontline workers such as teachers. The announcement came a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than previously expected.
Starting Monday, two new priority groups will be eligible: 816,000 people age 50 or older with medical conditions or disabilities, and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs. More than 20 underlying health conditions qualify, including common ones such as high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and obesity.
All people ages 50 to 64 — 2 million total — will be eligible two weeks later.
More than 40% of Michiganders age 65 and older have gotten at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Federal regulators over the weekend cleared a third vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, which works with one dose instead of two.
“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family and your community."
Michigan wants to vaccinate 70% of people 16 and up, or 5.6 million, by year's end. The state Department of Health and Human Services made agricultural and food-processing workers eligible this week.
By expanding eligibility to the 50-64 population, officials further shifted to an age-based approach. Previous guidance called for next vaccinating more “essential workers” in manufacturing, public transit, grocery stores, non-hospital laboratories and the U.S. Postal Service — and 16- to 64-year-olds with preexisting health conditions or disabilities.
The Small Business Association of Michigan, which, along with other business groups, advocated for a simpler eligibility system to prioritize those with the highest risk of death or serious illness, applauded the move and urged people to get vaccinated.
“Widespread vaccine administration will be the key to ending this pandemic,” said Brian Calley, the organization's president.
As of Monday, more than 1.4 million people had received at least one dose — 18% of the state's 8 million people age 16 and above. Michigan expects to get 492,000 doses this week, which would be the most to date.
