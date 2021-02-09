Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a 'hoax from day one'

Shirkey countered that Republicans had successfully sued the governor and taken other steps such as blocking her nominees. “Spanked her hard on the budget," he said. "Spanked her hard on appointments. Did everything we could constitutionally do.”

At one point, a participant who said he was at the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, D.C., asked Shirkey about it.

He responded: “That wasn't Trump people. That's been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged."

Another participant, who also said he had been in D.C., suggested that police tear-gassed “their own guards.”

Shirkey said: “Why wasn't there more security there? It was ridiculous. It was all staged," claiming that then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “was part of it. ...They wanted to have a mess." He added that some Trump backers “probably got caught up in the emotion” of the mob.

The siege of the Capitol stunned the world as hundreds of Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died, including a police officer.