Michigan governor resumes wearing mask at indoor events

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from Michigan's chief doctor.

The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, said she does anticipate reinstating a face covering requirement, though “not in the near future and maybe not ever.” The CDC on Tuesday reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people return to being masked indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

While daily COVID-19 cases have been rising in Michigan, the state's two-week rate is lower than in all but three states.

“I wear it not because I'm worried about me but because I worry about those who aren't vaccinated yet. If you aren't vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It's the best way to stay safe,” Whitmer said at a housing-related news conference in Detroit. She said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, had encouraged her to wear masks indoors and among groups.