 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Michigan governor signs $1.5 billion in business incentives

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday to spend $1.5 billion on economic development efforts for businesses, including possible funds to build a General Motors factory to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the Lansing area.

The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from state revenue with $1 billion to be used for assistance to companies.

Funds totaling $409 million will also be allocated to support restaurants, gyms and other areas of business highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support last week.

“Thanks to the effective collaboration between legislative leadership, my administration, and community and business leaders, I signed bills that will back small businesses and empower Michigan to grow and attract billions in investment and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs," Whitmer said in a news release Monday.

People are also reading…

GM's plans to build its third U.S.-based electric vehicle battery plant were announced earlier this month. GM said the plant would cost as much as $2.5 billion to build and employ up to 1,700 people, starting operation in 2025.

Other large-scale opportunities could be coming Michigan's way if the state can lure in businesses, said Wendy Block, vice president of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, earlier this month.

The Michigan Manufacturer's Association echoed Block's sentiment in the news release from the governor's office.

“Michigan must out-compete other states to attract and retain manufacturing investment," MMA CEO John Walsh said. “We commend the Legislature and the Whitmer Administration for working together and coordinating closely with the manufacturing industry to allow us to engage in the interstate battle for current and future jobs and investments."

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country's presidential runoff election.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News