Michigan has 5th-highest virus rate in US over past week

“We are hopeful that as we get more and more vaccines into the state and more and more people vaccinated, we will not see a the type of surge we saw in 2020. But I still think we are at risk," said Khaldun, noting that new virus variants are more easily spread and the vaccine — while still effective — may not be as effective against them.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have increased over the last three weeks but are well below the peak from over three months ago. More than 60% of people ages 65 and older — those more at risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 — have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

In recent months, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has gradually relaxed restrictions that were imposed in November to curb spiking cases, hospitalizations and deaths that later declined.

In December, high schools could again offer in-person classes and entertainment businesses could reopen with limited capacity. Indoor restaurant dining and contact sports resumed in February. Larger indoor and outdoor gatherings were allowed this month. And the governor encouraged schools to provide the option of face-to-face instruction by March 1.