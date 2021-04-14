Michigan health chief traveled out of state amid virus spike

“The department does not discuss the director's personal schedule,” DHHS spokesman Bob Wheaton said Wednesday.

He said Hertel got her second vaccine shot Wednesday. The governor's office has said Foster, who helps lead the state's operational response to COVID-19, is fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated Americans can travel domestically without a pre- or post-trip test or quarantining.

The Michigan Republican Party criticized the trips.

They show “the arrogance and condescending nature of this administration,” spokesman Ted Goodman said. "Rules for thee, but not for me.”

Whitmer told reporters “what directors do on their personal time is their business so long as they are safe, which is what we're asking everyone in the state to do.” She incorrectly stated there had never been any virus-related travel restrictions in Michigan. She issued stay-at-home orders a year ago that barred travel to vacation rentals for nearly two months.

“What we have done is ask people to be smart, to get vaccinated, to mask up,” she said. “That is the key to traveling with confidence that you're going to be safe and not expose yourself or your loved ones or your community.”