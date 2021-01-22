Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, who issued sweeping orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's powers were upended by a court ruling, resigned Friday.

No explanation for the resignation was given. In a tweet, he said it was “an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter.”

In recent months, Gordon helped with President Joe Biden’s transition, co-leading a team that reviewed operations at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Gordon's announcement came just hours after he signed a revised order that will let restaurants and bars resume indoor dining on Feb. 1, ending a ban that took effect in mid-November.

Whitmer, a Democrat, appointed Elizabeth Hertel to succeed Gordon at the state Department of Health and Human Services, effectively immediately. Hertel currently is the agency's senior chief deputy director for administration.