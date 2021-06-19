Michigan House approves bills to broaden organ donation

A total of 19 states and the District of Columbia have reversed their state bans on the donation of HIV positive organs, bill sponsor Rep. Felicia Brabec said before the House unanimously passed her bill.

“Allowing these transplants will also increase the total pool of available organs for all transplant recipients, regardless of their HIV status," Brabec said. "That means that this legislation would be saving the lives of both HIV positive and HIV negative patients right here in Michigan.”

A person found in violation of the bill, should it become a law, would be legally liable for damages for any losses.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, about 107,000 people are on the organ transplant waiting list. Though HIV positive patients may receive HIV negative organs, this bill aims to increase the number of transplantable organs by allowing patients who test positive to also receive a positive organ, should one become available.