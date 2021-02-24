Michigan House approves change to lame duck sessions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House backed a proposed constitutional amendment on Wednesday that would require two-thirds majority votes for bills to pass during lame duck sessions of the Legislature, if voters ultimately approve of the change.

The resolution sponsored by Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth aims to end hyperpartisanship attached to lame duck sessions and to build trust with constituents by increasing transparency.

Trust in elected officials has long been an issue in Michigan. In 2015, Michigan ranked dead last in The Center of Public Integrity's investigation into state transparency and accountability.

Lame duck sessions, which occur during even-numbered years after November elections, have been criticized for allowing legislators from the party in power to push through often-contentious legislation before their terms end. Republicans have controlled the Legislature since 2011 and currently hold majorities of 22-16 in the Senate and 58-52 in the House.