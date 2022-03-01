 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan House approves GOP tax cuts; no deal with governor

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature agreed Tuesday on a plan to cut taxes by $2.5 billion annually, advancing bills that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The House voted 62-42 to cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%, lower the age for single or joint filers to exempt up to $20,000 or $40,000 to 67 from 62, allow an additional exemption for retirement income not covered by the standard senior deduction, and create a $500 per-child tax credit. The Senate, which passed tax cuts two weeks ago, could concur with House changes as soon as Wednesday.

Whitmer has proposed a more targeted, less sweeping $757 million plan to reverse a decade-old law that reduced an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and eliminated pension tax exemptions.

The House also voted 71-33 to spend $1.5 billion of a $7 billion state surplus to shore up pension systems — $1.15 billion for municipalities and $350 million for the state police. The bill, which was sent to the Senate for future consideration, is not part of the GOP tax cut agreement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

80-year-old Ukrainian grandmother completes seven-hour hike to freedom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News