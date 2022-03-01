Michigan House approves GOP tax cuts; no deal with governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature agreed Tuesday on a plan to cut taxes by $2.5 billion annually, advancing bills that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The House voted 62-42 to cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%, lower the age for single or joint filers to exempt up to $20,000 or $40,000 to 67 from 62, allow an additional exemption for retirement income not covered by the standard senior deduction, and create a $500 per-child tax credit. The Senate, which passed tax cuts two weeks ago, could concur with House changes as soon as Wednesday.

Whitmer has proposed a more targeted, less sweeping $757 million plan to reverse a decade-old law that reduced an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and eliminated pension tax exemptions.

The House also voted 71-33 to spend $1.5 billion of a $7 billion state surplus to shore up pension systems — $1.15 billion for municipalities and $350 million for the state police. The bill, which was sent to the Senate for future consideration, is not part of the GOP tax cut agreement.

