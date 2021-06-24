Michigan House OKs big K-12 budget, pushes for July 1 deal

“This is a historic win for education,” said Rep. Regina Weiss, an Oak Park Democrat and former teacher.

The budget bills won approval on 105-3 or 104-4 votes.

The next fiscal year does not start until Oct. 1. But a 2019 law, enacted after a budget impasse, requires lawmakers to send Whitmer a plan by July 1. It could be delayed like it was in 2020.

The fiscal year for school districts begins July 1, however, and superintendents are pressing legislators for clarity as they finalize spending following a tumultuous academic year and lost learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, a Midland Republican, told reporters he was “anxious” to see the House's general and K-12 budget bills and said he has always been supportive of payments to help districts that stand to get less federal pandemic funding because they have fewer low-income students.

“We want to work with the House and the governor’s office on getting this done” by July 1, Stamas said in a later statement, adding that if a deal is not reached next week, schools got substantial dollars in previous federal relief laws.