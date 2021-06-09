Michigan House: Require financial info, restrict lobbying

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Elected state officials would be required to disclose personal financial information in annual reports and would be banned from becoming lobbyists until two years after leaving office under bills approved Wednesday in the House.

Michigan is among just two states where lawmakers do not have to file disclosure reports, which can show conflicts of interest.

The legislation would mandate that legislators, the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other state officers submit financial forms. But they would be kept secret until the officials exit office, drawing dissent from dozens of House members in what otherwise is a bipartisan government ethics and transparency package.

A proposed committee of lawmakers in each chamber would have the confidential information and rule on potential ethics and conflict of interest violations. The existing State Ethics Board would make similar determinations for other officeholders.

The bills were sent to the Republican-controlled Senate. They also would require that money spent to lobby legislative and gubernatorial staff is disclosed and authorize each chamber to suspend the salary and expense allowance of a legislator who acts unethically or is excessively absent.

