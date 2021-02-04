Michigan House ties aid to giving virus powers to counties

Rep. Brad Paquette, a Niles Republican and sponsor of the K-12 funding bill, said it “goes directly to what our taxpayers want, and that's getting our kids back to school and sports. There are no pet projects. There is no pork spending."

Republicans voted to give an additional $250 per student to K-12 districts that offer in-person instruction by Feb. 15, if it continues for five days a week for the rest of the academic year. Though districts now decide whether to provide face-to-face or online learning or a mix, the governor has recommended that they offer an in-person option by March 1.

The GOP plan also would fund a voluntary K-8 summer school program, with $1,000 payments to participating teachers and up to $250 to help families cover transportation and tutoring costs.

Democrats opposed the bills after unsuccessfully calling for all $5 billion in federal funding to be disbursed quickly, like Whitmer has suggested. Republicans want to hold billions in reserve.

“Please release the funds that the federal government has already given us so that our communities, our next-door neighbors, our family down the street can get the assistance they need,” said Rep. Samantha Steckloff of Farmington Hills.