Michigan House unveils plan to spend federal COVID-19 aid

There would be $1.2 billion for road spending under the House blueprint, including $700 million to pay off debt from borrowing; $250 million for water and sewer replacement grants; and $150 million to boost high-speed internet in rural areas. Schools would get $45 million to upgrade heating, cooling and ventilation systems.

The House would spend $400 million to “help people move off unemployment and return to work,” according to a news release that did not elaborate, and $205 million to renovate mental health facilities. Debt from the $600 million Flint water crisis settlement would be paid off more quickly and the consolidation of state government's office space would be accelerated as more employees work remotely during and after the coronavirus outbreak.

“These are important steps for Michigan taxpayers and families," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican, said in a statement. "It will save money and improve state services over the long run – while making sure our kids aren’t asked to pay our bills down the road.”