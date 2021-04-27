Michigan House votes to move August primary to June

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's August primary date would be moved six weeks earlier, to June, and the state would be required to more quickly check if ballot drives have submitted enough qualifying signatures for the general election under bills approved Tuesday in the House.

The Republican-led chamber also passed legislation that would make county clerks directly update the voter file to account for deaths and do more frequent checks for dead people as an election nears.

Michigan has three regular election dates: in May, August — when the primary is held — and November. The House voted 63-46, with many Democrats and some Republicans in opposition, to consolidate the May and August elections into one on the third Tuesday in June, starting next year.

The concept has some bipartisan support, including from Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. But she recently said the change should not take effect until 2024 due to an expected delay in the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and legislative districts.

“There's no, in my view, reason or need to change the date of the August 2022 primary, and certainly there's no benefit at this point to moving it up ... because of all of the other moving pieces with redistricting and the delivering of census data,” she said earlier this month.