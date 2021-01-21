Michigan launches online sports betting, casino games Friday

“It's clear to us that there's incredible demand among Michiganders for at least sports betting. But my expectation is that online casino and in due course poker will be equally popular,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. His company's app — previously launched in 10 states — is connected to MGM Resorts, including the Detroit casino and hotel.

Greenblatt said the state's 8.4% online sports betting tax is “very sensible,” allowing licensed operators to compete with offshore sites.

“You've got a group of players who have long been betting offshore. We would like to see them bring their play back on shore,” he said. He said there will be minimal if any “cannibalization” of business from players who typically visit casinos but instead will play on the internet.

“We see an expansion of the market — so new players coming in to enjoy our product,” Greenblatt said, adding that MGM, like other casinos, will incentivize online gamblers to redeem rewards points by visiting onsite.