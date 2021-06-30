Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will incentivize people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by awarding more than $5 million in cash and nearly $500,000 in college scholarships in lottery-style drawings.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the program with business, health and nonprofit leaders on Thursday.

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” comes after other states have offered millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates.

About 62% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose. State officials want to see at least 70% vaccinated — roughly 768,000 more people.

Those ages 18 and up who have received at least one dose will be eligible for cash giveaways. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 will have the opportunity to win one of nine four-year Michigan Education Trust contracts valued at $55,000.

