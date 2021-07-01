Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

The weekly number of first doses administered has dropped for five straight weeks and was roughly 36,000 last week, 9% of the high from early April when Michigan opened eligibility to everyone who was authorized at that time.

The sweepstakes is being operated by Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways and will end in August. The state, which encountered legal restrictions against directly running the lottery, will fund the raffles with federal coronavirus relief aid that was allocated to Michigan.

Starting Thursday, residents who want to participate must sign up at www.MIShotToWin.com or call (888) 535-6136. All vaccinated individuals will be eligible for the $1 million and $2 million drawings, which will be held on or about July 11 and Aug. 4.

Only residents who become newly vaccinated can vie for the $50,000 daily prizes. Those drawings will begin Tuesday and will correspond to a specific day entrants get their first shot. The raffle for the Michigan Education Trust contracts will occur on or about Aug. 4. They cover full tuition and mandatory fees at any state university and can be used to lower them for students who attend private or out-of-state colleges.