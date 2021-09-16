 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan lawmaker: Allegations are 'character assassination'
0 Comments
AP

Michigan lawmaker: Allegations are 'character assassination'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker denied that he threatened or harmed a fellow legislator with whom he had a romantic relationship, dismissing her claims Thursday as a “politically motivated character assassination.”

Third-term Rep. Steve Marino, a Republican, issued a statement a day after second-term Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian said his removal from two committees stemmed from their “volatile” relationship. She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming.

The 29-year-old Manoogian, of Birmingham, did not specify what Marino allegedly did, nor whether the alleged threats and intimidation were physical, verbal or written.

Marino, a 32-year-old from Macomb County's Harrison Township, said their relationship ended “well over” a year ago. They served together on the House Commerce and Tourism Committee. He chaired the panel until this week, when he was removed by Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth, who said he prioritizes lawmakers' safety. State police are investigating.

“I regret the fact that I went along with her request to not disclose the prior relationship to the Speaker,” Marino said. "However, I will be clear: the insinuations made are nothing more than politically motivated character assassination that I am confident will conclude as a waste of the public’s time. I look forward to fulfilling my duties and maintaining the trust I’ve worked so hard to build during my seven years in public office.”

His lawyer, Mike Rataj, said Manoogian got “bad advice” to go public and it will “backfire.”

“It's unfortunate that my client is being excoriated over vague allegations. There has been no due process whatsoever," he said.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News