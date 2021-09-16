Michigan lawmaker: Allegations are 'character assassination'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker denied that he threatened or harmed a fellow legislator with whom he had a romantic relationship, dismissing her claims Thursday as a “politically motivated character assassination.”

Third-term Rep. Steve Marino, a Republican, issued a statement a day after second-term Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian said his removal from two committees stemmed from their “volatile” relationship. She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming.

The 29-year-old Manoogian, of Birmingham, did not specify what Marino allegedly did, nor whether the alleged threats and intimidation were physical, verbal or written.

Marino, a 32-year-old from Macomb County's Harrison Township, said their relationship ended “well over” a year ago. They served together on the House Commerce and Tourism Committee. He chaired the panel until this week, when he was removed by Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth, who said he prioritizes lawmakers' safety. State police are investigating.