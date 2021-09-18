 Skip to main content
Michigan lawmaker gets protection order against lawmaker
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a state lawmaker said he will challenge a personal protection order that was obtained by another lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian was granted an order against Rep. Steve Marino, a Macomb County Republican who has been removed from House committees.

The order could conflict with Marino's ability to vote on the House floor if Manoogian is present.

“I haven’t seen it,” said Mike Rataj, a lawyer for Marino. “I anticipate we’ll be receiving it on Monday. I’ll review it and we’ll be moving to set it aside.”

Marino, 32, said he and Manoogian, 29, had a relationship that ended more than a year ago. She said his removal from House committees stemmed from that “volatile” relationship. State police are investigating.

Manoogian hasn't publicly discussed specific allegations of abuse. Marino called it a “politically motivated character assassination.”

