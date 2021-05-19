Michigan lawmakers propose $500M to repair dams after breach

Legislators were still finalizing how to propose splitting the $500 million among the accounts.

In May 2020, the Edenville Dam failed during a steady rain, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford Dam, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the GOP-controlled Legislature will sponsor the measures.

“It was heartbreaking to see the devastation facing so many people, especially when almost all of it could have been prevented if improvements to the local dams had been made to ensure they could handle the water levels,” said Sen. Jim Stamas, a Midland Republican, who said the measures will help prevent future disasters in other communities.

In March, the state said the major portion of emergency work to restore the Tobacco River was completed. And this week, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said a reorganized dam safety unit will soon have the equivalent of five full-time staffers to oversee more than 1,000 state-regulated dams, double from when the two dams failed a year ago.