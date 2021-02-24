 Skip to main content
Michigan lawmakers unveil bills to curb health care costs
AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader and other lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled measures they said are designed to lower prescription drug prices, bring parity in insurance coverage of chemotherapy and improve the quality of health care.

The sweeping 15-bill package would, among other things, regulate pharmacy benefit managers that run prescription drug coverage for insurers and employers, and ban the “middlemen” managers from profiting by charging a health plan more than what is paid to the dispensing pharmacy. Other bills would cap insulin co-pays at $50 for a 30-day supply, require insurers to count all drug rebates received for a medication toward a family's deductible or maximum out-of-pocket costs and limit drugmakers' ability to give gifts to doctors.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a Farwell Republican, said “existing problems with our rigged health care system are magnified” in the coronavirus pandemic. “Those problems have always been there. It is well past time to fix this problem and make health care work for Michigan families.”

