Michigan legislative leader tested positive for COVID-19
AP

  • Updated
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus two days before Christmas and recovered at home.

The Clarklake Republican, who publicly announced the infection three weeks after learning of it, is at least the 13th legislator with a positive test. A 14th died from a suspected case in March.

Shirkey was in Lansing for the opening day of the two-year session on Wednesday. He experienced a fever and fatigue during his illness, spokeswoman Amber McCann aid.

He believes he was exposed Dec. 19, a day after the Senate ended voting for the year. He visited the House on Dec. 21, appearing to remove his mask for 25 minutes to listen to term-limited House Speaker Lee Chatfield's farewell remarks.

Shirkey initially mistakenly reported that he had last been in Lansing on Dec. 18.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn tested positive and said he was recovering at home.

