Michigan Legislature approves major boost in K-12 funding

“I'm excited that we're able to make sure to get our education funded,” he told reporters, saying the $8,700 grant “is a great place for them to go into their school year starting on July 1st working on their budget. I think that's a positive.”

“This is a great bipartisan effort to have the largest investment in education in Michigan’s history,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. of East Lansing, the top Democrat on the Senate budget panel. “I’m really proud of the work that the governor did to get here and I was proud to support it.”

Legislators embraced Whitmer's revised proposal to expand state-funded preschool to 22,000 eligible but unenrolled 4-year-olds and to raise the amount allotted per child.

They added $240 million to hire additional school nurses and counselors and $155 million for Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to K-5 students who are not proficient in reading. The scholarship could be used for instructional materials, tutoring, summer and afterschool programming.

“The goal of this program is to provide as many good options to parents as humanly possible,” said Sen. Lana Theis, a Brighton Republican who cited learning loss as kids went to school online in the coronavirus pandemic.