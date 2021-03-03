Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Legislature on Wednesday approved a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as majority Republicans pressed to curtail her administration's pandemic powers and Democrats opposed a decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately.

The Democratic governor could sign some of the package and nix other parts.

One bill, passed 77-33 by the House, includes a provision linking $840 million in federal school funding to Whitmer signing a measure to cede the state health department's authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local health officials. Another provision, included in a bill approved 85-25, ties $347 million in funds for COVID-19 testing to a measure requiring legislative approval to lengthen virus-related orders beyond 28 days.

The governor is sure to block attempts to dilute her administration's powers. But she may still bless some or all of $3 billion in federal and state spending not linked to them, less than the $5.6 billion she proposed in January, weeks after Congress and then-President Donald Trump allotted $5 billion for Michigan.