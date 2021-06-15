Michigan Legislature passes $6.6 B in federal virus aid

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican, said the measures are time-sensitive because of federal deadlines to distribute aid.

“This is another significant step to get families, communities and students the help they need after an extremely difficult year and a half,” he said.

Under federal law, school districts and charter schools with higher numbers or portions of poor students will automatically get a large share of $4.2 billion. The Senate removed a House-passed provision that would have directed an additional $362 million to districts with higher percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families — a bid to ensure all schools receive an increase of at least $1,093 per student regardless of the federal formula.

The status of that funding was not immediately clear, leaving roughly one-third of 537 traditional districts and about 20 of 275 charters in limbo. Nearly $180 million would go to private schools, as designated under federal law.

The K-12 Alliance of Michigan, which represents superintendents, said schools need lawmakers to quickly finalize the next school aid budget so they can adequately plan for the upcoming academic year.