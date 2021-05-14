 Skip to main content
Michigan lifts indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people
AP

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization. The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on taking mobile clinics to places such as churches, and vaccinating people who are homebound.

 HOGP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People in Michigan who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear a mask any longer, and people who aren't vaccinated don't have to wear one outdoors, officials said Friday, noting that the state's indoor mask requirement will expire in July.

The announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Michigan's revised order will take effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

People won't have to wear a mask outdoors regardless of whether they are vaccinated. While indoors, the fully vaccinated can go without a face covering but the unvaccinated still must wear one, at least until the state's mandate ends after July 1. It was not immediately clear what sort of requirements could remain after that date.

More than 55% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The state still has the country's highest two-week infection rate, but it has dropped significantly recently.

“With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “The message is clear: Vaccines work to protect you and your loved ones. If you have not yet received your vaccine, now is the time to sign up.”

