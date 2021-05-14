Michigan lifts indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People in Michigan who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear a mask any longer, and people who aren't vaccinated don't have to wear one outdoors, officials said Friday, noting that the state's indoor mask requirement will expire in July.

The announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Michigan's revised order will take effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

People won't have to wear a mask outdoors regardless of whether they are vaccinated. While indoors, the fully vaccinated can go without a face covering but the unvaccinated still must wear one, at least until the state's mandate ends after July 1. It was not immediately clear what sort of requirements could remain after that date.

More than 55% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The state still has the country's highest two-week infection rate, but it has dropped significantly recently.