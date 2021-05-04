Michigan lifts outdoor mask requirement for crowds under 100

“They’re still going to be an important part of keeping yourself and others safe anytime you are indoors,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said in a Twitter video.

More than half of residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one shot in a state that continues to have the country's highest seven-case infection rate, though numbers are improving. The new order came days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her administration will tie the further loosening of restrictions to when 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of eligible residents get a dose.

The order, which ends May 31 unless extended, allows for festivals, fairs and golf tournaments to exceed a 1,000-person limit under certain conditions. Capacity at larger outdoor stadiums and arenas will rise to 1,500.

Residential outdoor gatherings have been limited to 50 people. Now as many 300 can gather for graduation parties and other events if the density does not exceed 20 people per 1,000 square feet of usable outdoor space.