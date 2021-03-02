Michigan loosens virus limits for businesses, nursing homes

Capacity limits at indoor stadiums and arenas will rise to 375 or 750 depending on their size. A cap on indoor residential gatherings will be loosened slightly, to no more than 15 people from three households instead of 10 from two households.

“We're doing this incrementally, but these are all the places where we can safely do more,” Whitmer said at a news conference. “The increased capacity limits outlined in this order will still give us the ability to protect public health as we carefully track variants and continue leading with science and data.”

The Whitmer administration monitors COVID-19 case rates, testing positivity rates and hospital capacity when deciding whether to tighten or ease restrictions.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said the case rate — 91 per million residents — is plateauing after having declined for six weeks. The positivity rate, 3.7%, is up slightly from last week and similar to what is was five months ago. The percentage of beds for virus patients is 3.9% after peaking at 19.6% on Dec. 4.

Despite the governor's announcement, Republican lawmakers were critical. They have clashed with Whitmer over the scope of the limits compared to less stringent ones in surrounding states, the pace of reopening and a lack of legislative input.