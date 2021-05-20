Michigan: No crowd limits outside June 1, inside July 1

The state health department will issue a revised order on Monday. In the summer, Whitmer said, the state may have one or more targeted orders to protect “vulnerable populations, but for the most part, life will be back to normal and we can have the kind of Independence Day we're all looking forward to.”

Business groups welcomed the governor's announcement.

Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley said most importantly, it provides a specif date for when emergency orders will end. It also allows for the ramp-up of operations at banquet halls, convention centers and other indoor facilities while authorizing summer events such as festivals and fairs.

The change “will prevent the outright loss of another wedding, graduation and conference season,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. “As Michigan’s hospitality industry now pivots to meet unprecedented pent-up demand to dine and travel free of occupancy restrictions, our focus will turn aggressively to securing workforce solutions that help restaurant, hotel and resort operators meet staffing needs.”

He said Michigan's workforce participation rate ranks 42nd in the country.