Michigan official: Audits show state had a secure election

Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers tried to block the certification of Detroit’s election, saying poll books in some Detroit precincts were out of balance, because absentee ballot books did not match the number of ballots cast.

When auditors of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting board examined the books, they found that local election officials had properly counted 174,000 valid ballots that corresponded to signatures on envelopes that were submitted by registered voters, Benson, a Democrat, said. Only 17 ballots were off, less than one-hundreth of 1% of ballots.

Benson said attempts to undermine the election “are dangerous, racist, and undertaken for personal and political gain.”

"They are also completely meritless, as proven by these audits, and must be treated as such in the future," Benson said. "No leader or person of power, elected or otherwise, should have ever played political games with the integrity of our elections, but those who did must stop now.”