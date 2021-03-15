Michigan official wants governor, lawmakers subject to FOIA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's secretary of state is aiming to have Michigan join most of the rest of the country in expanding public information requests to the governor and Legislature, she announced during a news conference Monday.

Kicking off Sunshine Week by laying out a government transparency plan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked the Legislature to take up the measures. Michigan is one of two states that exempts the governor's office from Freedom of Information Act requests and is one of eight states that exempt elected legislators.

“All of the measures are national best practices that voters on both sides of the aisle want, and they provide an an excellent opportunity for lawmakers to affirm public faith in our democracy as so many have claimed they want to do,” Benson said. “For these reasons, I’m hopeful that the state Legislature does advance these proposals this year, and that they do so in earnest.”

Sunshine Week is an annual focus on press freedoms and the fight for government transparency.